GI tag sought for Authoor Vetrilai

It is known for pungence, spiciness

An application for grant of Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Authoor Vetrilai, the famous betel leaf from Authoor, has been filed by the Authoor Vattara Vetrilai Vivasayigal Sangam (betel farmers’ association). The application process was facilitated by NABARD’s Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum.

On behalf of the Sangam, the GI application was filed by P. Sanjai Gandhi, IPR Attorney and nodal officer for Geographical Indication Registration of products, Government of Tamil Nadu. Chinnaraja G Naidu, Deputy Registrar of Geographical Indications confirmed the same.

In Tamil Nadu, Authoor and nearby areas of Thoothukudi district are famous for betel vine cultivation with an area of 200 hectares.

The Tamirabharani river also called as Prunainadhi in early days, is the source of irrigation for cultivation of Authoor Vetrilai. Majority of people from Authoor and nearby areas depend on betel vine cultivation and allied sectors for their livelihood.

“These leaves are particularly cultivated in Authoor, Umarikkadu, Melaattur, Vellakoil, Marandhalai and other neighbouring places,” Mr. Gandhi said.

This particular betel leaf comes in three different variants — Nattukodi, Pachaikodi and Karpoori. The betel leaves of Thamirabarani basins are known across India for its pungence and spiciness.

According to Mr. Gandhi, the unique character of Authoor Nattukodi betel is the petiole of the leaves are lengthy when compared to others.

While packing, the moisture level of long petiole helps to retain the freshness of the betel leaf and increases the shelf life.

In India betel leaves are used at weddings, house warming ceremonies, festivals and other auspicious occasions.