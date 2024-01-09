GI pavilion displaying unique T.N. products is a big draw

January 09, 2024 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government’s pavilion displaying products that had received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag attracted many foreign delegates and students. Tamil Nadu is home to over 58 products that have bagged the GI tag.

Visitors to the pavilion at the Global Investors Meet 2024 were welcomed with the famous Madurai Malli, known for its fragrance. There were musicians playing the Thanjavur Veenai, Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram and Ghatam (Manamadurai Pottery). Next to them, weavers were demonstrating how a Kancheepuram sari was woven. There were also artistes demonstrating how the Mahabalipuram Stone Sculpture work was done.

Many saris unique to the State were displayed. Archana Patnaik, Secretary, Department of MSMEs, said, “Our aim is to give them visibility and encourage exports. Most of our products, such as Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai, have huge export potential. We curated the visit of 38 buyers from 23 countries to this pavilion. Most of them liked the saris and were asking how to procure them. Many delegates have given purchase commitments...”

Chennai-based IP attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi said, “This pavilion has created public awareness of GI. In the past few months, we have filed for GI tags for 30 more products. Many agriculture products are seeking a GI tag.”