Ghats to get heavy rain for two more days

Avalanche in the Nilgiris district records 58 cm rain in one day

As the southwest monsoon picks up pace, extremely heavy rainfall will continue in the Nilgiris district for two more days.

While some districts along the Western Ghats are likely to see a downpour, most other parts of the State may see subdued rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department.

Avalanche in the Nilgiris, which has been receiving torrential showers this week, received 58 cm of rainfall on a single day. This is the highest amount of rainfall received in the country on a single day so far this southwest monsoon. In the past four days, Avalanche received 129 cm of rainfall, said officials.

Orographic effect

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said heavy rainfall occurred in the Western Ghats whenever southwest monsoon gained momentum. The Nilgiris district experienced such a spell of heavy rain due to orographic effect where moisture-laden winds in the hilly region formed clouds. This was one of the main factors that triggered heavy rain in the region, he added.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, several areas in the Western Ghats received heavy rain. Gudalur Bazaar and Upper Bhavani in the Nilgiris recorded 33 cm and 32 cm respectively.

While a similar weather pattern may prevail over the Nilgiris, places in Coimbatore and Theni are likely to record heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 24.4 cm in a day. However, other parts of the State, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, could get light to moderate rain.

The department has forecast more rain in interior districts after August 8.

Cloudy in Chennai

Chennai would remain cloudy for two more days and the day temperature would remain close to normal. On Wednesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius and 34.6 degree Celsius, which is normal during this month.

Since June 1, Chennai district has recorded about 22 cm of rainfall as against average 20 cm for the season.