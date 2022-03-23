GGHC doctors treat complex eye tumour

Tumour was removed through minimally invasive procedure

Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hospital here have treated a patient from Oman, who had a non-malignant tumour in his right eye, using minimally invasive procedure.

A release by the hospital said that the patient, a bus driver, was advised by the doctors he consulted there to undergo an elaborate procedure that carried the risk of him developing a droopy upper eyelid, a squint or loss of vision in the worst case.

Considering the importance of eye sight for his job, he subsequently consulted Ravindra Mohan, Orbital and Oculoplastic Surgeon at GGHC. Dr. Mohan said that the tumour, measuring roughly 2cm, was in a delicate location behind the eyeball and closer to the optical nerves. Through a small opening near the lower eyelid, the tumour was successfully removed without touching any of the vital structures, he said.

Alok Khullar, CEO, GGHC, congratulated Dr. Mohan and team for the procedure that required high levels of precision and expertise.