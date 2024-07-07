Getting passports in Chennai faster now

The time taken for obtaining passports through the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) within Chennai Regional Passport Office limits has come down substantially over the past few years. Data shows the number of passports granted in a year has crossed the 5-lakh mark.

The total number of passports granted by Chennai RPO during 2023 was 5,19,682. It was 4,74,472 during 2022 and 2019. The data for 2020 and 2021 could not be obtained since COVID-19 related lockdown was in place for substantial parts of those years.

The time taken for obtaining an appointment in the PSKs for various services, including fresh and reissue of passports (both normal and tatkal) within the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office in Chennai has come down to three to five days, Regional Passport Officer for Chennai S. Koventhan said.

A couple of years ago, it was taking about 14 days to get police verification done within Chennai RPO limits but it was later reduced to about a week and eventually it had been reduced further and was now about three to four days, he said.

The RPO Chennai has within its jurisdiction four PSKs in Aminjikarai, Saligramam Tambaram – located in and around Chennai and one in Puducherry. It also has within its limits 13 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) to cover as many northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

On an average, the RPO Chennai handles between 2,500 to 2,700 appointments in all three PSKs in Chennai and Puducherry and in POPSKs located in 13 districts. Usually, the appointments for various passport services are more on Mondays and Fridays and are generally less on Tuesdays. Applications are generally high during the summer vacation between April end and June.