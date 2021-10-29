‘Getting medical attention within 4.5 hours crucial in case of stroke’

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 01:20 IST

Stroke care centres available even in smaller towns, says doctor

octors at Kauvery Hospitals stressed on the need for getting immediate medical attention at the comprehensive stroke care centre (CSCC) within 4.5 hours of first symptoms of a stroke.

Addressing a webinar organised by The Hindu as part of its wellness series in association with Kauvery Hospitals on Thursday, G. Jos Jasper, head, Department of Brain and Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, said as treatment options were limited for stroke, it was important for patients to be taken to CSCC within the golden period of 4.5 hours.

“In Tamil Nadu, fortunately, such facilities are becoming available in smaller cities as well. With good connectivity, it is possible to take people to nearest centre,” he said and added that even many government hospitals were equipped with such facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

Prithika Chary, senior consultant, neurologist and neurosurgeon and chief neurologist at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, said it was important to remember the acronym FAST, which expanded to facial dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, and time. While the first three letters stood for symptoms of stroke, the last letter that stood for time referred to the importance of rushing to the hospital.

Highlighting that there was increasing prevalence of stroke even among younger population, she said that in one in three cases there will be warning signals at least a year before the stroke.

Unlike a full blown stroke, such warning signals can resolve automatically within a few minutes, she said. It was important to not ignore such signals. Both the doctors stressed on the need for leading a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke.