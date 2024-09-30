Getting into electronic components manufacturing next big game for T.N.: MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan on Sunday said getting into electronic components manufacturing is the next big game for Tamil Nadu.

“MeitY is in the final stages of putting together a components scheme, which would specifically identify about 4-5 groups of components which we want to focus on and push forward. We will outline the details in due course,” Mr. Krishnan said at the 188th annual meeting of The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

He said Tamil Nadu was a big player in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) space and needed to up its game in terms of the number of components they could make domestically.

The State’s strength is advanced manufacturing and aspects like precision manufacturing. It is relatively easy for Tamil Nadu to shift to components manufacturing playing on its strength of a strong auto components industry. MSMEs can also play a role. The components would be essential for segments such as auto electronics and green energy, he said.

Mr. Krishnan also pointed out that there are huge advantages on having clusters in semiconductor space and the concept of having distributed semiconductor across country had not really succeeded elsewhere.

That was the reason why the current cluster was focused around Dholera, Sanand in Gujarat, he added.

Tamil Nadu has bigger opportunity in the compound semiconductor space which can be used in electric vehicles and renewable energy sector, Mr. Krishnan said, adding that high purity chemicals for semiconductors could be another area to focus on.

Mr. Krishnan said the State should also focus on the design aspects of the electronic products and semiconductors, where institutions can play a role.

Mr. B. Santhanam, CEO-Asia Pacific and India Region, Chairman, Saint-Gobain India made a presentation on Tamil Nadu Vision 2047.

