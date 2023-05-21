Get recommendations of SEP panel without delay and roll out policy: CPI (M)

May 21, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to get the recommendations of the High-Level Committee headed by former judge Justice D. Murugesan without any delay and roll out the State Education Policy (SEP).

In a statement, he pointed out that there were fears about the functioning of the committee due to the recent media reports (on the resignation of a member and the response of co-members).

Mr. Balakrishnan welcomed School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s statement that once the Committee’s report is received, the government will formulate an education policy keeping in mind the interests of the students and Tamil Nadu’s development.

