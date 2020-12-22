Get ready to evict the corrupt, says Kamal

VILLUPURAM

22 December 2020 16:55 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday called upon the people to get ready to eradicate the corrupt who had plundered the State.

Inaugurating his election campaign at Villupuram, he said that the time had come for the people to take a firm decision and ensure that the corrupt are evicted so that the future generations could be saved.

“The MNM has entered politics to ensure clean administration and honest politics. We are enjoying the overwhelming support of the electorate, particularly the women and youth, who will ensure the much-awaited change — clean administration in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“During the freedom struggle, the battle cry asked the colonial rulers to Quit India. But after Independence, the country had been looted due to corrupt practices and the apt slogan now is to evict the plunderers. People must take all this into consideration and ensure a clean government,” he said.

Referring to the tall claims by the State government that it had emerged the numero uno State in the country in various sectors, Mr. Hassan said that the reality was different. Alleging that the State ranked number one in corrupt practices, illicit sand mining and violation of human rights, he said that a revolution had begun and the time had come for this anti-people government to be removed.

The MNM will remain the voice for the farmers, weavers and honest people who have been sidelined by the government he said, adding that the party will select its candidates for the upcoming election with utmost care and caution.

“If any allegation is made against a candidate, I will lose no time to recall him and this will be one of the conditions for selection of candidates,” he said.