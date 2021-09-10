‘Get jabs at mega camp’

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:30 IST

With 40,000 booths in place for the mega vaccination camp, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has appealed to people to utilise the opportunity and get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the camp scheduled for Sunday.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 lakh persons aged above 18.

The State government, after persistent efforts, has received a sufficient quantity of vaccine doses from the Union government, a release said. The booths have been established at PHCs, government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, noon-meal centres and schools, among other places. They will function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both the first and second doses of vaccines will be administered. Kits for managing any adverse event following immunisation will be kept in all booths. The mega camp will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocol and guidelines, with physical distancing, wearing mask and hand washing mandatory during the camp.

Persons with fever/cough or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 would not be allowed inside the booths. Overcrowding at booths should be avoided and only one caregiver will be allowed to accompany each beneficiary. Beneficiaries should bring any one identity proof recognised by the Government of India.

Sufficient quantity of vaccines and syringes were supplied to all booths. Supervision at the State, district and block level was planned. Various departments such as ICDS, revenue, local bodies, education, and UNICEF, World Health Organisation, Rotary International and other NGOs were supporting the mega camp, the release said.