Get IPL tickets for MLAs through Amit Shah’s son: Udhayanidhi tells S.P. Velumani

April 11, 2023

The huge demand for complimentary passes to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches held in the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (aka Chepauk Stadium) in Chennai reflected in the Assembly on Tuesday, as AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani requested Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin for them but in vain.

Mr. Velumani said complimentary passes were arranged when his party colleague K.A. Sengottaiyan was the Minister holding the sports portfolio during the erstwhile AIADMK regime and requested the incumbent Sports Minister for a similar favour.

Speaker M. Appavu intervened to say that the matches were being conducted by private parties indicating that the government could not intervene. However, he said in a lighter vein asking for a list of MLAs, who may be in need of complimentary passes for IPL matches.

Later, during his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for sports development, Mr. Udhayanidhi replied to the request. Pointing out that there were no matches for the past few years (possibly due to COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdown), Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “I wonder for whom did you get the passes when there were no matches.”

As for the current request, Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) conducts the IPL matches. Your close friend [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is in the BCCI [as its Secretary]. You could arrange tickets for all the MLAs.”

As legislators guffawed, Mr. Udhayanidhi went on to request Mr. Velumani for at least five tickets for each of the MLAs. Mr. Velumani turning his face away was evidently disappointed, and so were his party colleagues.

‘Ban Super Kings’

Earlier in the day, a PMK legislator came up with a demand to ban the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Tamil Nadu. The reasoning advanced by Dharmapuri MLA S.P. Venkateshwaran was that no one in the CSK team was from Tamil Nadu and further charged that the name of the city was being used by the team only for “commercial profits”.