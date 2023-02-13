ADVERTISEMENT

Get EPFO to issue fresh circular on pension, MP urges Union Minister

February 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The MP criticised the EPFO for showing “lethargic and scornful attitude” towards the implementation of the court’s directives.

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) MP John Brittas | File Photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has urged Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav to give directions to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for immediate follow up to the Supreme Court’s directions on enabling sections of employees and pensioners to opt for higher pension.

In a letter, the MP wanted the EPFO to issue a fresh circular and roll out an online facility for enabling those who were in service as on September 1, 2014 to submit the option, considering the fact that the period of four months, given by the court for the same, would expire by March 4.

