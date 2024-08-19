Get ₹100 commemorative coin from Arivalayam by paying ‘appropriate amount’, Stalin tells DMK workers

A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, DMK president and CM M.K. Stalin on Monday (August 19, 2024) called upon his party workers to purchase the coin from the DMK head office, Arivalayam, in Chennai by paying an “appropriate amount”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a family function of a DMK functionary, Mr. Stalin said: “The coin has come to Arivalayam. Anyone can get the ₹100 coin by paying the appropriate amount.”

He also brushed off AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that the coin contained words in Hindi, adding that such coins were released in honour of late leaders and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran in the past too.

Mr. Stalin also recalled Karunanidhi’s efforts in ensuring that Annadurai’s signature in Tamil was featured in one such commemorative coin. Likewise, Karunanidhi’s signature in Tamil has been featured in the newly released commemorative coin, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.