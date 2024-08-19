ADVERTISEMENT

Get ₹100 commemorative coin from Arivalayam by paying ‘appropriate amount’, Stalin tells DMK workers

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister brushes off AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that the coin contained words in Hindi 

The Hindu Bureau

The commemorative coin marking the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi released by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, August 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

A day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, DMK president and CM M.K. Stalin on Monday (August 19, 2024) called upon his party workers to purchase the coin from the DMK head office, Arivalayam, in Chennai by paying an “appropriate amount”.

Speaking at a family function of a DMK functionary, Mr. Stalin said: “The coin has come to Arivalayam. Anyone can get the ₹100 coin by paying the appropriate amount.”

He also brushed off AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that the coin contained words in Hindi, adding that such coins were released in honour of late leaders and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran in the past too.

Mr. Stalin also recalled Karunanidhi’s efforts in ensuring that Annadurai’s signature in Tamil was featured in one such commemorative coin. Likewise, Karunanidhi’s signature in Tamil has been featured in the newly released commemorative coin, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

