German exchange student deported for taking part in Chennai protests

Jakob Lindenthal, a German student on an exchange programme at IIT-Madras, who took part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here, left India on Monday night after officials from the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) asked him to leave forthwith.

Sources close to the student confirmed that no written communication was given to him by the BoI officials. He was orally informed that he had violated his visa regulations.

He was summoned to the BoI office here on Monday morning through the office of the Dean of International and Alumni Relations (IAR) in the IIT. He was questioned till afternoon on a range of topics, including his views on Indian politics and what he thought of the anti-CAA protests, the sources confirmed.

After the enquiry, he was informed that he had to leave the country immediately, and he would have to reapply if he wanted to visit again.

Though the German Consulate offered him contacts of lawyers whom he could reach out for help, he felt unsafe and decided to leave, sources in the IIT said.

Mr. Lindenthal, a student of the Technical University of Dresden, was in India since July and was part of the Department of Physics in the IIT. His exchange programme was to end by May 2020.

Students from the IIT said he took part in the anti-CAA protest on the campus and at Valluvar Kottam, during which he spoke to The Hindu.

Carrying a placard that said “1933-1945. We have been there,” denoting the beginning and end of Hitler’s regime in Germany, he said that though there was discrimination against Jews in 1933, it was not clearly visible then that it would eventually lead to mass deportations and genocide. “In the beginning, we never know where it will all end,” he had said.

Chinta Bar, a student collective in the IIT, expressed solidarity with Mr. Lindenthal. In a statement, it extended gratitude to him for being part of the struggle to protect the rights of Indians and for his concerns towards humanity.