German beer lands in Tamil Nadu market

Tipplers in Tamil Nadu will get to taste premium beer from Privatbrauerei Barre, a German headquartered brewery, in hotels, clubs and pubs now.

Called Barre, the beer will be made available in four variants Barre Pilsener, Barre Weizen, Barre Festbier and Barre Natur Alster on the shelves of premium hotels and clubs.

Christian Garrelt Saathoff, managing director of CG-S, a German headquartered firm, said, “We wanted to bring our unique beer brand into India. We have been studying the market here and also went through the regulations in each State in south India.”

“In Germany all beer has to be brewed under the German Purity Law. As per the law, only four ingredients can be used, including malt and yeast. There is no sugar or rice,” he said, explaining why his brand is unique.

Barre was established in 1842 and the brewery is now led by sixth generation family members. CG-S has joined hands with a firm called Dolce Impex to import the beer from Germany. “We are the agents authorised by the parent firm to sell their beer,” said Subbiah Annamalai, managing director, Dolce Impex.

“Tasmac [the State-run liquor retail monopoly] will soon decide on selling the brand through its elite shops. Currently we have given them permission to sell at hotels and pubs,” said a senior official. The brand is expected to be available in all the southern States in six months.

Tamil Nadu has a huge market for beer. While 19 lakh cases of beer are sold per month during summer, around 16 lakh cases are sold per month during the rest of the year.