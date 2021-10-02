Geriatrician V.S. Natarajan gets Vayoshreshtha Samman

World Elders Day observed

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the Vayoshreshtha Samman National Award to senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan.

On October 1, World Elders Day every year, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment presents this award to those who have remarkably served the elderly fraternity and this year, the awards were given to 13 individuals and private organisations, according to a press release.

The award presented to Dr. Natarajan for the elders welfare initiatives that were provided through the Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, instituted four years ago. From conducting lectures on “preventive geriatrics” to medical camps throughout the State, the Foundation did quite a lot of services. Also, a “Geriatric Immunisation Centre” to prevent deaths owing to pneumonia was instituted.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu accepted the Foundation’s appeal to administer free vaccination to elders residing in government-run old age homes and sanctioned a sum to vaccinate around 1,853 elders. The Foundation obtained a GO from Government of Tamil Nadu and facilitated schools across Tamil Nadu to conduct the “let us respect elders” pledge on June 15 for the past 3 years,” the release said.

Delhi Tamil Sangam too felicitated Dr. Natarajan on the occasion.