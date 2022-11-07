Geriatric clinic inaugurated

Geri Care Hospital has opened an exclusive multispecialty geriatric clinic for senior citizens in Anna Nagar.

Geriatricians will provide outpatient consultations and ancillary services such as house visit by doctors, home care nursing, laboratory and pharmacy.

V.S. Natarajan, former head of Department of Geriatric Medicine, Madras Medical College, and former bureaucrat K. Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi, inaugurated the clinic on Monday.

Dr. Natarajan said the initiative was to provide expert geriatric care in a peripheral clinic, thus preventing long waiting hours in hospitals for minor issues.

Mr. Lakshmi Kanthan suggested opening day care centres in the city so that the elderly can receive nursing care and exercise.

Lakshmipathy Ramesh, founder director of Geri Care, was present.