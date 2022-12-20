Geography experts and hydrologists to study Ekanapuram for possible new airport

December 20, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Chennai

The villagers had requested the State Ministers to avoid the acquisition of land in their village.

Special Correspondent

The villagers of Ekanapuram, one of the villages where lands are likely to be acquired for the new airport, held talks with Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan at the Secretariat.

A State government press release said the villagers had requested the Ministers to avoid the acquisition of land in their village. They also wanted the government to spare agricultural lands and water bodies while constructing the airport.

The Ministers explained to them that a decision would be taken by a team of experts in geography and hydrologists. The villagers accepted the explanation and agreed to cooperate with the government.

The villagers have been protesting against the acquisition of land and as per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin the Ministers first held talks with them on October 15. Mr. Stalin had promised livelihood for the villagers and that compensation for their lands that will be three and a half times more than the market value. 

