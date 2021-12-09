‘General Rawat died while heading to his alma mater’

Malviya recalls his meeting with Chief of Defence Staff

Former University of Madras Defence Studies professor Gopalji Malviya, who interacted with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the National Defence College in New Delhi, during 2009-10, said on Wednesday that it was poignant to note that he died in the unfortunate helicopter crash when he was heading to deliver a lecture to young officers in Wellington, where he studied years ago.

“He was going to speak to the young officers at the same place where he studied, his alma mater. He was not there for a holiday,” Prof. Malviya also said.

Prof. Malviya said General Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, hailed from an illustrious family.

“Hailing from Uttarakhand, which is known for sending notable officers to the Armed Forces, General Rawat’s father Lakshman Rawat was also a Lieutenant General in the Army,” said Prof. Malviya.

Recalling him as a “brave officer”, Prof. Malviya said he had done a commendable job as the Chief of Defence Staff. “He performed the job of integration (of the Air Force, Navy and Army), and introduced the concept of ‘theatre command’ in India. This is something that has already been implemented by forces in the developed countries,” he said.

Prof. Malviya remembers interacting with General Rawat as part of a group in 1991-92, at the Defence Staff Service College in Wellington, and later, in 2009-2010, at the National Defence College in New Delhi, when he had moved up the ranks in the Armed Forces.