General observers appointed for Villupuram district

The Election Commission of India has appointed general observers for the seven Assembly constituencies in the district. They will be available in the respective constituencies to receive complaints from the public.

Vinodh Kumar (94899 84990) has been appointed as the general observer for Gingee and Mailam Assembly constituencies and will be available in Room No.1, Highways Travellers Bungalow, Gingee between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Mohammed Khaiser Abdul Haq (94899 84991) has been appointed general observer for Tindivanam (Reserved) and Vanur (Reserved) constituencies and will be available at Room No.7, Circuit House, Jakkampettai, Tindivanam between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Ranjitha (94899 84992) has been appointed as the general observer for Villupuram and Vikravandi constituencies and will be available at Room No.4, Circuit House, Master Plan complex, Villupuram between 10.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m.; M.J. Patel (94899 84993) for Tirukovilur and will be available at Room No. 1, Highways Travellers Bungalow, Tirukovilur between 9.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m.