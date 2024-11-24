Gen Z and the art of pausing life without guilt to recharge

In a world dominated by hustle culture and an ever-present fear of missing out, taking time for oneself can seem daunting and guilt-inducing. We’ve been conditioned to equate constant busyness with productivity, but Gen Z is challenging this belief by embracing the concept of ‘hurkle durkling’ — an old Scottish term for lying in bed and relaxing — now known as bed-rotting.

This practice encourages pausing life without guilt, offering a break from stress and a space to recharge. While the term may carry an ironic undertone, it marks a significant shift towards prioritising self-care and finding peace amid life’s demands.

“I look at bed-rotting as a leisurely activity that helps me recover mentally, especially when I am burnt out. It gives me time to process things in a calmer state,” says S. Kavya, 24, an information technology consultant.

Escape from the rush

Kunal, 20, says, “It’s a much-needed escape from the constant rush of life. It helps me clear my mind and feel refreshed.” Nandhini (name changed), 20, occasionally practises bed-rotting when she is feeling tired and unmotivated. But she looks at it as a form of resting and recharging

For Yokesh A., 24, a consultant, watching true crime documentaries on YouTube, listening to music, or doomscrolling through social media are his ways of bed-rotting. Meanwhile, Kavya finds solace in reading fanfiction that provides an escape from the realities of everyday life. For Nandhini, binge eating and thinking about life helps her prepare herself for the future.

One might confuse procrastination with bed-rotting but they are not synonymous. The latter is a conscious effort at self-care and is a healthy activity with a break from the constant pressure of productivity and doing a better job in hand. “Bed-rotting makes me procrastinate but I know I would do a worse job if I don’t make time for myself,” says Kavya. “It helps me calm stress and anxiety, helping me think better,” she adds.

For Nandhini, taking a break from this hustle culture sometimes makes her feel guilty and pressurised because the culture values constant productivity and she feels she is lagging behind but she still needs her space to process things and emotions. “However, it is the procrastination that creates pressure on me and not bed-rotting,” adds Yokesh. Kunal says, “Sometimes, I feel like I’m wasting time but I have to remind myself that rest is productive and essential for long-term well-being.”

The fear of fomo

As it’s a conscious decision to sit out social gatherings, the fear of missing out does creep in and it’s a constant fight between peace and comfort and the guilt of turning down a social invitation. Kavya says, “I do feel a sense of guilt that I didn’t join the people who invited me but I decided to bed-rot instead. But I don’t feel like I am losing out on social life.” For Kunal, skipping an event is a trade-off for mental peace and comfort. However, Yokesh believes that there are specific days when he longs for a social gathering, but if he is skipping an event, it means he didn’t have the energy to enjoy it in the first place. It’s a quiet rebellion against a culture that glorifies constant hustle, reminding us that stepping back and prioritising ourselves isn’t just indulgence — it’s essential. Taking that time to pause, rest, and recharge can do wonders for both the mind and the soul, offering a gentle reminder that life isn’t just about productivity but also about balance.

