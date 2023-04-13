HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GEM to help establish 100 organic stores to be run women across the State

Women with the right aptitude to be identified and provided training and hand-holding for a year to run these shops throughout the State, says Father Jegath Gaspar Raj

April 13, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Green Earth Movement (GEM) on Thursday announced that it will work towards establishing hundred organics and millet stores that will be run by women entrepreneurs in the State.

Father Jegath Gaspar Raj, curator, GEM, said women with the right aptitude would be identified and provided training and hand-holding for a year. “Building immunity is necessary in the post-pandemic scenario and for that access to organics and millets is very important. The stores would be partly funded,” he said.

Millets and Organics Fests are to be organised by GEM in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Cuddalore and Chennai in the coming months. Marathons for Millets and Organics Fests are to be held in 100 schools and colleges from June this year.

Related Topics

Chennai / organic foods

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.