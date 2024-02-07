ADVERTISEMENT

GEM Hospital organises free cancer guidance programme

February 07, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI 

City hospital’s initiative to mark World Cancer Day

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital has launched the second edition of cancer guidance programme to mark World Cancer Day, observed on February 4. 

Under the programme free guidance will be offered till February 18. The hospital’s experts will offer guidance and advice cancer patients. The hospital’s founder chairman C. Palanivelu said, “We strongly believe our programme will instil confidence and courage in cancer patients to go through the process of treatment without any fear.” 

Hospital director P. Senthilnathan said, “We can overcome it if we don’t ignore the warning signs, take necessary tests, take vaccine when needed and approach the right doctors at the right time.” 

Cancer patients may make a prior appointment for free guidance from doctors by contacting 7200605493 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

