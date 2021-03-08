GEM hospital gets new centre of excellence

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday virtually inaugurated a ‘Minimally Invasive Gynaecology Surgery Centre of Excellence’ at GEM Hospital here.
Speaking at the inauguration, which was arranged as part of the international women’s day celebration at the hospital, Dr. Soundararajan extended her wishes for the new centre to contribute towards betterment of women’s health.
Stressing on the need for early detection of cancers such as cervical cancer and breast cancer, C. Palanivelu, founder and chairman, GEM Hospital, said that the lives of cancer patients were becoming better with new methods of diagnosis and treatment like laparoscopy and robotic surgeries.
“Minimally invasive surgeries offer added advantages in terms of lesser blood loss, smaller scars, lesser pain, faster discharge and earlier initiation of adjuvant chemotherapy,” he added.
S. Asokan, CEO, GEM Hospital, said that apart from the focus on benign gynaecological conditions such as fibroid uterus, ovarian cyst and malignant gynaecological conditions, the new centre will help in further focussing on urogynaecological issues such as urinary incontinence.
