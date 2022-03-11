Gear up to manage tourist arrivals at Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, HC tells Collectors

‘Ban on one-time use plastic products must be implemented strictly’

The Madras High Court on Friday instructed the Collectors of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Dindigul to gear up to manage the crowd of tourists expected to throng Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal from next month.

It insisted that the ban on one-time use plastic products be implemented strictly and an adequate number of drinking water kiosks be established in both hill stations.

Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar said the Collectors could request the media to give wide publicity to the ban imposed on carrying water, soft drinks and food products to the hill stations in one-time use plastic bottles and packets. Tourists must be made aware that all such plastics would be seized at the entry points and fines imposed on those who carried them surreptitiously.

Early this month, the Forest Bench had summoned the three Collectors through video- conference on Friday to issue the instructions. However, the District Revenue Officers (DROs) represented them before the court since the Collectors had to attend a conference presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Dindigul DRO told the court that the district administration had been implementing the ban strictly.

She said the one-time use plastic products were seized from tourists, shredded and given away to private cement manufacturing companies by the Kodaikanal municipality. The cement manufacturing companies used the plastic as a raw material. She also said the tourists were being asked to carry water in stainless steel containers and such containers were also sold for ₹150 each at the checkpoints.

On their way back from the hill station, the tourists could even return the containers at the checkpoints and take back ₹145, thereby effectively paying a rent of just ₹5 for using the bottles, the DRO said. Impressed, the judges said such a scheme could be introduced in Udhagamandalam too. They wanted all drinking water-dispensing kiosks in both hill stations to be kept in working condition by next month.

The judges also accepted a suggestion made by amicus curiae M. Santhanaraman that apart from the kiosks which charged ₹2 for every litre of water, the district administration could install Reverse Osmosis plants at vantage points, such as railway stations, bus depots and botanical gardens, and provide safe and pure drinking water free of cost. The Bench asked the Collectors to consider it and report back on March 17.

“People hadn’t visited the hill stations during the last two summer seasons owing to the lockdown to fight COVID-19. This year, there might be a huge influx of tourists. Therefore, you must gear up to handle the crowd. Let there not be any complaints that the High Court banned entry of plastic water bottles and because of it, the tourists had to suffer without drinking water,” Justice Bharathidasan told the DROs.

He said details of the amount of plastic waste collected in the hill stations could be uploaded on the websites of the districts concerned.