GCC releases schedule of garbage trucks

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 01:25 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released the operating hours and schedule of all compactor vehicles that remove garbage.

A release said the move was to improve transparency. The public can report to 1913 helpline if the compactors were not removing garbage as per schedule.

Details about compactors can be accessed at https://chennaicorporation. gov.in/gcc/swm_bin.

Advertising

Advertising