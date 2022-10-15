GCC gets new Regional DC in minor reshuffle of IAS officials

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 03:40 IST

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government on Friday transferred M.P. Amith and posted him as the Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of Greater Chennai Corporation.

V. Saravanan and K.M. Sarayu have been appointed Joint Managing Directors of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Federation Ltd. respectively.

C.A. Rishab has been appointed Additional Collector (Development) in the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Tiruvallur. Veer Pratap Singh and V. Deepanavisveswari have been posted as Additional Collector (Development) of DRDA in Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri respectively.

While Chitra Vijayan is posted as Additional Collector (Development) of DRDA in Villupuram, P. Alarmelmangai will be posted in the same post in Coimbatore.

Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao has been appointed Additional Collector (Development) of DRDA in Thoothukudi, M. Birathiviraj in Nagapattinam and Vandana Garg in Krishnagiri.

