GCC coordinating with Google

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022 00:20 IST

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022 00:20 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s IT team has started coordinating with Google for reducing hardship to residents in locating and mapping new names of roads in the city.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said the civic body had sent street name change requests to Google to ensure that residents were not put to any hardship because of the change in street names.

The IT team in the Corporation had been working to facilitate correct picking of the location in such streets by the algorithm of Google Maps. A series of meetings had been held with Google to resolve the issue of incorrect locations and names of roads in Google Maps.