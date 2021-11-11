GCC asks corporates to join relief efforts

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:46 IST

We need to work together in overcoming this disaster, it says

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked NGOs and corporate entities to take part in relief work.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chennai Smart City officials stressed the need for support from NGOs and corporates. The tweet read: Dear #Chennaiites.Thanks for your support.

We need to join hands and work together in overcoming this disaster. Interested NGOs/corporates who can join us in the relief work can fill this form.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said Amazon and Nestle supplied dry ration kits. Federal Bank supplied bread for flood-affected residents. Rotary Club supplied dry ration.

Akshaya Patra supplied 10 tonnes of rice and food. Dharshan Foundation supplied bedsheets, pillows, mattresses. ITC gave 10,000 biscuit packets. On Wednesday, IndusInd Bank sent ambulance for affected residents in flood shelters.

Many NGOs distributed relief materials on Wednesday in areas like Ambattur. Estimates state, at least two lakh persons, residing in low-lying areas in various parts of the city have been depending on relief materials from the civic body.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman said relief materials would be distributed in Naval Hospital Road in Vepery and Ashtabujam Salai in Choolai at 9 a.m. on Thursday.