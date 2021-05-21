GCC adopts community-driven approach to tackle COVID-19

CHENNAI

21 May 2021 23:20 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has adopted a ‘community-driven COVID prevention and case management’ model for Chennai with 12 different strategies.

It has roped in cab operators, welfare associations and other volunteers in its efforts. It is taking inputs from social media to swing into action.

In addition to old measures, such as fever surveillance, fever camps, mask enforcement, quarantine and vaccination, it has set up oxygen centres, started door-step testing, introduced a single window system for lab results and speeded up the process of transferring patients without any delay.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed the officials in charge of 15 zones to focus on a multi-pronged approach with the help of community-driven initiatives to tackle COVID-19.

As a result, the number of patients transferred in COVID special ambulances has increased from 418 on May 13 to 1,742 on May 20.

The COVID special ambulances have been operated in the 15 zones with support from cab operators who have redesigned the cars to transport patients during an emergency.

As many as 241 teams of doctors and nurses have started visiting residential neighbourhoods for triaging. Doctors have started visiting residents’ doorsteps to screen patients before recommending home quarantine.

The single window system for lab results has covered 39 private laboratories and government facilities.

The GCC has trained 300 volunteers for communication of the results under the single window system.

Over 3,000 beds at oxygen centres have been planned to be readied in various parts of the city. At least 1,750 beds are expected to be readied shortly. The work on conversion of COVID Care Centres into COVID Health Centers with oxygen support and intense monitoring will be completed in most of the centres shortly.

The Corporation has planned to rope in celebrities to strengthen the campaign for COVID management.