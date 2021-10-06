Gazette notification on Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Act

06 October 2021 14:01 IST

Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Act, 2011 provides for the constitution of a Welfare Fund to grant relief, to ensure the welfare of and to pay pension and other benefits to the Non-Resident Tamils and to promote companies or co-operative societies or societies or other institutions of Non-Resident Tamils for their welfare.

Click here to read/download the notification.

