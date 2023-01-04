Gayathri Raguramm quits BJP, blames Annamalai

January 04, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Chennai

Actor and choreographer Gayathri Raguramm, who previously served as the president of Tamil Nadu BJP’s Overseas and Other States Tamil Development wing, announced her resignation from the party on Tuesday.

Through a series of tweets, she blamed BJP State president K. Annamalai for her resignation. Alleging that the party unit did not give equal rights and respect for women, she said, “under Annamalai[‘s] leadership, women are not safe”.

In November, Mr. Annamalai had removed Ms. Raguramm from her post as the president of Overseas and Other States Tamil Development wing for a period of six months. He had claimed that she was repeatedly violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Alleging that she was being unfairly targeted by a section of partymen on the social media, Ms. Raguramm had questioned the way she was removed without a fair inquiry. She claimed that there was no importance for “true karyakartas” and blamed Mr. Annamalai for working to chase away such people.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

She said she was ready to file a police complaint, surrendering all the evidence she had to initiate an inquiry against Mr. Annamalai and a social media “war room” acting in his support, which, she said, was troubling her.

The BJP leadership did not react to the development till late evening.