Gauze-making helps prisoners hone new skill

When members of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Public Accounts Committee inspected various developmental projects in Madurai last week, they got a glimpse of the Madurai Central Prison.

The members enquired about the prisoners’ welfare, their education and day-to-day needs. They walked into an airy room filled with the noise of whirring powerloom machines.

Unlike the drab chalk-white walls of cells, handloom machines were placed one above the other in this workshop. Prison officials told them that inmates were working on creating 3,000 metres of gauze every day to cater to the growing demand in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Madurai Central Prison Superintendent M. Urmila said the inmates have been creating a variety of items, including gauze, for over 15 years now. The prison has a total of 15 powerloom machines and 90 handlooms to ensure that between 120 and 150 people are occupied each day. Prisoners work on two shifts — 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. — breaking for lunch between. “The drill happens every day except on Sundays and jail holidays,” she said. As soon as 10,000 metre accumulate, the prison officials bundle up the gauze strips and send it to the GRH.

Ms. Urmila and a team, including the jail doctor, psychologist, welfare officer and jailer, gather on Tuesdays to look at the files of new inmates. “We ask them about previous work, the nature of their crime and assign them various roles. Some work in the kitchen, others make envelopes, file pads, napkins and do other jobs like being barbers and helping out in the hospital,” she said.

“A couple of prisoners walk in arrogantly with a smug smile plastered on their face. They are immediately assigned the work of making gauze on handlooms. The physical strength needed for the job wears them out and softens them,” she said.

D. Helen Christina, of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women, who attends to prisoners as a counsellor at the Central prison, said the work is a great way to keep the prisoners engaged. “Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., it is common for prisoners to be in a depressed state as they are put behind bars and locked. When they work, they get the opportunity to meet their friends and share a lighter moment,” she said. It also boosted their confidence as they consider themselves to be productive, she added. Additional Director General of Police Prisons, Abhash Kumar, said working is an attempt at rehabilitation as well. “It gives them a chance to earn good money and give something back to their houses. It also teaches them a skill,” he added.

Ms. Urmila said inmates earn about ₹200 a day if they are skilled, ₹180 if they are semi-skilled and ₹160 if they are unskilled. According to a provision in the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 50% of the wages goes towards prisoners upkeep, 20% towards victim compensation and only 30% to the victim for work.

Court ruling

In February, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to redraft the rule that allowed 50% deduction in prisoner’s pay.

Although the order was issued six months ago, petitioner K.R. Raja and Advocate R. Alagumani, representing him, said no action had been taken. “We are planning to file a contempt petition,” the advocate said.

Ms. Urmila agreed that extra remuneration would help families of prisoners. “The work will however, continue rain or shine,” she said.