Garuda Aerospace receives DGCA approval to become a Remote Pilot Training Organization

The firm aims to train and skill one lakh youth across 755 districts in the correct use of drones for agricultural purposes

Sangeetha KandavelSangeetha Kandavel 10485 CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 20:37 IST

Chennai-headquartered drone start-up, Garuda Aerospace has received the necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to become the 31 st Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in India.

The company has been deploying Agri Kisan drones across the country that helps increase food crop productivity and reduce crop loss and exposure of farmers to harmful chemicals while being capable of precision delivery of pesticides and fertilisers, monitoring crop health, surveillance, industrial inspection, yield measurement and crop loss mitigation. They are also equipped with sensors, cameras and sprayers.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and founder, Garuda Aerospace, said, “With this approval, we are certain that we will be able to utilise our skillset and help the sector grow significantly.”

