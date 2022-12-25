Garuda Aerospace gets Director General of Civil Aviation approvals for type certification and pilot training

December 25, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the type certification for the Kisan drones made by Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai headquartered drone startup. DGCA type certification is provided on the basis of the quality check of the drones and is issued after a rigorous testing process for the unmanned aerial vehicles. The type certification was introduced by the Government of India in August 2021 under the Drone Rules.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “Garuda Aerospace has created history by becoming India’s first drone start-up to receive both type certification and RTPO approvals by DGCA for their indegenously designed Kisan Drones,” and added, “The certification will help Garuda Aerospace create new job opportunities and advanced pilot training for rural youth.”

Having been awarded type certificate for the GA-AG model, Garuda Kisan Drone is now eligible for ₹10 lakh unsecured loans from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at a 5% interest and 50%-100% subsidy from the Government of India. The drones are priced at ₹4.5 lakh. The made-in-India Kisan drones have been developed particularly for agricultural purposes, such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement and crop loss mitigation, with the latest manufacturing capacities and strong technology backgrounds.

Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at a $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested and is also the company’s brand ambassador.