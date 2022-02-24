Garbage bins overflowing as conservancy workers go on strike

They have not got their January salary

They have not got their January salary

A flash strike by at least 90 conservancy workers in Cumbum municipality has posed a threat to the health of the residents as the garbage started overflowing from bins in many streets on Thursday.

The municipality, with 33 wards, has employed 53 permanent conservancy workers and 107 contract workers engaged by a private contractor. It is said that the contract conservancy workers had not received their January salary till date. The workers are divided into three divisions across the municipal limits.

There were several complaints from the residents about uncleared garbage in many streets in the town.

Even after senior municipal officials, led by Commissioner Balamurugan and Health Officer Sundarrajan, assured the protesting conservancy workers that their salary due would be disbursed in a day or two, the workers refused to withdraw their strike.