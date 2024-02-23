GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganja seized from suspects in trains from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

362 narcotic offenders arrested, 1,527 ganja seized in special operations 

February 23, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID seized 41 kg of ganja from four suspects travelling in different trains originating from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. 

As part of the special operations ahead to curb the smuggling or narcotics substances into Tamil Nadu, special teams of the NIBCID conducted surprise checks in the trains in coordination with the Government Railway Police which resulted in the seizure of the contraband. 

To achieve the goal of drug-free Tamil Nadu, NIBCID personnel were working with the Prohibition Enforcement Wing State police to eradicate drug abuse.  “In view of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha checking mechanism at the Inter-State border areas has been intensified to contain smuggling of ganja and liquor from other states,” Additional Director-General of Police, Crime, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said. 

In the last one month, a total of 362 accused, including 19 women, involved in the sale and trafficking of drugs and narcotics were arrested. 1,527 kg of ganja and 2,200 numbers of Tidal tablets worth about Rs. 1.6 Crore along with 17 two-wheelers, 1 autorickshaw and 6 four wheelers were seized, he said. 

