Ganja seized from ambulance

A special police team formed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Pravesh Kumar, has seized 200 kg of ganja from an ambulance at Nagapattinam.

According to a press release from the DIG Thanjavur Range Office, the special team intercepted an ambulance at Nagapattinam in the early hours of Wednesday and a thorough search of the vehicle led to recovery of the smuggled substance.

Further inquiry revealed that the contraband was brought from Andhra Pradesh to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the Bay of Bengal. The special team arrested Marshal Terrance Raja of Nagapattinam in connection with the smuggling, the press release added.