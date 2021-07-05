Ganja peddlers nabbed in Cuddalore district

The Chidambaram town police on Sunday night busted a gang peddling ganja in the town and arrested six persons.

Following a tip-off, a special police team nabbed a man, Vetrivel, 30 of Mayiladuthurai district who had smuggled the contraband for selling it in Chidambaram. On interrogation, five others, identified as Shahul Hamid, 35, Payaz, 23, Nadarajan, 40, Subbu, 36 and Masilamani, 42 were arrested and 5 kg of ganja was seized from them.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.