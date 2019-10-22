Ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act

The Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, has ordered for detention under Goondas Act, a man arrested for ganja peddling. The Narcotics Intelligence and Investigation wing police team led by Inspector Shanti conducted surprise checks on the railway station premises and trains in Katpadi on September 22.

The accused, Suryaprakash, 34, of Veerampallam in Ranganpet Mandal of Andhra Pradesh, was nabbed with 22 kg of ganja. The police arrested him and seized the contraband. The accused was lodged in the Salem prison.

On investigation, it was found that there were a number of similar cases pending against him. So on the recommendation of Deputy Superintendent of Police (NIB) Ramachandran, the Collector issued orders for detaining the accused under Goondas Act. The order was served to Suryaprakash on Monday at Salem prison.