ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act in Villupuram

November 10, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Police said the 31-year-old was a repeat offender, and had already been arrested several times for peddling

The Hindu Bureau

Villupuram District Collector C. Palani has ordered the detention of S. Mohanraj, 31, of Tirukovilur under the Goondas Act, for peddling ganja. Mohanraj was arrested by the police recently, and lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

The police said Mohanraj had several cases pending against him in various police stations in the district. Despite being arrested several times for peddling, he had continued to sell the drug. Based on a recommendation by Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.

The order was served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US