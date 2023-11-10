Ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act in Villupuram

November 10, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram District Collector C. Palani has ordered the detention of S. Mohanraj, 31, of Tirukovilur under the Goondas Act, for peddling ganja. Mohanraj was arrested by the police recently, and lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

The police said Mohanraj had several cases pending against him in various police stations in the district. Despite being arrested several times for peddling, he had continued to sell the drug. Based on a recommendation by Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.

The order was served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.