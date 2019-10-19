Gangster gets 7 years’ RI

The fast-track court in Vellore sentenced a man to undergo seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for making an attempt on the life of former AIADMK functionary G.G. Ravi in 2015.

Additional District Judge (fast track court), Vellore, S. Gunasekar, convicted and sentenced Kuppan, 43, to undergo the RI and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.

According to the police, a case was registered in the Vellore North Police Station against Maha alias Mahalingam and Kuppan for trying to kill Ravi, a businessman and politician, who was involved in many criminal offences.

The gang war between the two groups led by ‘Athiradi’ Maha and Ravi went on till Ravi was murdered.

In September 2015, Ravi was attacked by Maha and Kuppan near Thottapalayam in Vellore.

However, he escaped with injuries.

Supporters of Ravi, including Ravi’s sons, R Gokul and R Tamil Mani, killed Mahalingam near Thottapalayam. He was chased and stoned to death in public view near the Dharamaraja temple.

To avenge the murder of Maha, his gang members murdered Ravi in 2017.

Police also arrested Anantanarayanan, Shenbagvalli and Kumki Satheesh, for making an attempt on the life of Ravi.

Anantaranarayanan and Shenbagvalli were discharged from the case and the whereabouts of Kumki Satheesh were not known. Hence, the verdict on his involvement was withheld.

Kuppan was taken to prison by the police team. Legal sources said the judgment in the Maha murder case is reserved and would be pronounced in a day or two.