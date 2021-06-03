Gangster ‘CD’ Mani arrested after a dramatic chase in Porur

Gangster ‘CD’ Mani was arrested by the police after a dramatic chase when he attempted to escape after firing at the police and jumped from a bridge in Porur.

Police said that P. Manikandan alias ‘CD’ Mani has more than 30 criminal cases against him.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “CD Mani is a history-sheeter in the Teynampet range, involved in many criminal cases for offences, including murder. He has cases for usage of illegal firearms, causing public disturbance and extortion. He was absconding for long and we were searching for him.”

“When we checked his house in Kelambakkam, he was not there. However, our men spotted him moving in a sedan and a special team tried to stop him. He opened fire from an unlicensed pistol on our team. The pistol had been purchased from Bihar, our preliminary investigation revealed. Sub-inspector Balakrishnan sustained injury on his shoulder,” he added.

“Then he took to his heels. Our special team chased him further. As he jumped off a bridge, he was injured on the leg and arm. He was apprehended and taken to hospital.”

Talking to reporters after visiting the injured sub-inspector, the Commissioner said: “I want to drive home the point that there is no place for rowdy elements in the city and as far as the police are concerned, it is not a trigger-happy force. But we have certain powers for self-defence and to take maximum action against rowdy elements who go out of control.”

He also said there was prima facie evidence on the allegation made by a woman actor against former Minister M. Manikandan, and steps were being taken to record the statement of the complainant soon.