Gangster arrested

S. Dhanasekaran, 40, alias ‘Ennore’ Dhanaskeran, a gangster, was arrested by the city police along with his two other associates from a hideout in Tiruchi on Sunday.

A resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Ennore, he is notorious for extortion from businessmen and industrialists. He has 52 criminal cases. Dhanasekaran was cited as an accused in the murder of Kalishwaran alias Kaali of Ennore in 2004, Karuppu Raja of Red Hills in 2005, Periamuthu and Ashok in 2009 and North Madras Thermal Power Plant contractor James Paul in 2018. He was detained under the Goondas Act five times.