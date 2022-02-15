Gang robs 280 sovereigns of gold jewellery

Special Correspondent

DINDIGUL

Four persons barged into a bungalow and escaped with 280 sovereigns of gold jewels, Rs 25 lakh in cash after tying the inmates including the owner, a doctor, and his parents and wife at Oddanchatram on Tuesday.

The public were shocked to hear that the robbers had brandished weapons and spoke in Hindi, English and Tamil. Covering their faces with a mask and wearing an over-coat, the robbers gained entry from the rear side of the house at around 3.30 a.m. after scaling the compound wall, the police said.

According to the police, the house belonged to Sakthivel, a leading doctor practising in the town. He has his own nursing home at Naganampatti Salai on the Oddanchatram by-pass road. On Monday night, the doctor and his wife had gone to bed at around 10 p.m. on the first floor. It is said that his mother and father Chenniyappa Gounder slept on the ground floor of the house.

The robbers, after tying all the four inmates to the cots, took away the jewellery from the almirah along with the cash. They drove with the booty in the SUV parked on the portico, the police added.

Senior officers from Dindigul district visited the scene of crime. The forensic sciences team lifted finger prints and a sniffer dog was pressed at the spot. Oddanchatram police are investigating.