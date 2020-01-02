Gang of train robbers held; valuables recovered

A gang of four thieves, who targeted passengers in moving trains, was arrested on Wednesday and valuables recovered from their possession.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Jolarpet, as a result of intensified patrolling on platforms and adjoing areas of the railway station, were able to arrest Deepjyothi, 21, and Sanju Roy,26, both hailing from Assam.

Caught red-handed

They were involved in several crimes in the past. At the time of the arrest, they were trying to flee with stolen goods.

During the initial investigation by the police, they confessed to the crimes and also confirmed the participation of other accomplices.

Based on the investigation, the GRP arrested two more persons, Kishore, 23, and Amarjyothi Bora, 23. Describing the modus operandi, the police said that the accused used to target passengers in moving trains and would escape while the train was in motion.

Their operations were restricted to stations like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, and Jolarpet, where trains departing from Chennai Central would reach only late in the night. Sleeping passengers as well as the ones travelling in general compartments were their prey. They would escape in the darkness after jumping from the moving trains after the robbery attempts, sources with GRP explained.

The GRP personnel recovered 10 sovereigns of gold jewels, eight mobile phones and ₹30,000 in cash. Further investigations are on.