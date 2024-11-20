 />
Gang nabbed for possession of elephant tusk, tooth in Vellore

Published - November 20, 2024 12:06 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The accused were produced before the local court, and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

The accused were produced before the local court, and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

The Forest Department on Monday arrested nine persons for possession of elephant tusk and teeth at Thirumalaikodi village, on the outskirts of Vellore town. The accused were identified as K. Sampath, 56; V. Sarathkumar, 32; A. Kumar, 40; S. Dhanapal, 63; K. Tharanikumar, 57; B. Palani, 68; Mohammad Anees, 52; C. Ravi, 47; and R. Manikandan, 36.

Sarathkumar was the BJP’s Vellore youth wing secretary, officials said.

Based on an alert from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Chennai, a team of forest officials led by K. Purushothaman of the Vellore Forest Crime Prevention Division raided Sampath’s house near Vellore town, where the elephant tusk and the tooth were found.

Based on Sampath’s inputs, the team arrested the other members. The accused have been lodged in prison.

