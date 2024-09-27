Kerala ATM burglary gang member shot dead by Namakkal police in T.N.

A man who was part of a five-member gang allegedly involved in ATM burglaries in Kerala was gunned down by the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal district on Friday (September 27, 2024).

According to the police, an armed gang broke into three ATM kiosks of a nationalised bank in quick succession in Thrissur, Kerala, in the early hours of Friday. The gang, infamous for using gas cutters to break into ATMs, allegedly escaped with the looted money in a car and headed towards Tamil Nadu in a container truck. The car used for the burglary was concealed in the truck.

The Kerala police then alerted the Tamil Nadu police about the container truck.

“From the very first look at the crime scene, we had a hunch that the ‘gas cutter gang’, infamous for similar operations and active in areas like Mewar and Haryana, was behind this. They had carried out a similar operation in Kannur in 2021. They used to follow a modus operandi of using containers (to flee), which they had followed in Kannur as well. We promptly issued alerts to police chiefs of border districts, especially Krishnagiri, Erode, and Namakkal (in Tamil Nadu), to look out for suspicious-looking cars and containers,” said R. Ilango, District Police Chief (Kochi City), told The Hindu.

Based on this information, the Namakkal police conducted vehicle checks at Komarapalayam in the district. As they tried to stop one such container truck on the road, the vehicle began speeding.

The police began chasing the vehicle, which proceeded towards Sankagiri in Salem district and turned via Erode Road, immediately after which the authorities stopped vehicular movement on the Sankagiri-Erode Road.

During the chase, the truck hit two bikes and a car. The police managed to stop the truck at Pachampalayam.

However, the gang allegedly attacked the police personnel by throwing stones at them, while trying to move the vehicle. In the attack, Inspector Thavamani and a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries. The police, in retaliation, opened fire, in which the gang member who drove the truck was killed. Another gang member sustained injuries.

The police found the car concealed in the truck and arrested the five gang members; they were taken to Veppadai police station. Forensic experts, meanwhile, collected fingerprints and other evidence from the truck.

The Salem Range Deputy General of Police (DIG) E.S. Uma and Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan conducted inquires at the spot.

“We have already sent a team there to take stock of the situation and explore the scope of getting their custody since the burglary has taken place here,” Mr. Ilango said.

Modus operandi of the gang

According to the Kerala police, the gang first hit the ATM kiosk at Mapranam in Irinjalakuda within Thrissur rural police limits at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday. This was followed by similar break-ins at ATM kiosks at Naikkanal and Kolazhy within Thrissur East and Viyyoor police station limits, respectively. While the three ATM kiosks are known to have a collective carrying capacity of about ₹60 lakh, the exact amount that was stolen is being verified, Mr. Ilango told The Hindu.

Incidentally, Mr. Ilango was the Superintendent of Police when three ATM kiosks were hit within 45 minutes at Kalliassery in Kannur. Reportedly, the gang had carried out similar operations in Alappuzha district in 2017 and more recently in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

“None of the ATM kiosks hit here had physical security but were fitted with alarms, which worked efficiently and issued alerts because of which we could respond within just half-an-hour. During a similar robbery in Kannur, the alarms didn’t function and we lost six precious hours. Cameras in the ATM kiosks were damaged before the machines were broke into using a gas cutter,” said Mr. Ilango.

The gang appeared to have targeted ATM kiosks along the State Highway instead of the more easily accessible National Highway in an attempt to avoid passing through at least two toll plazas in Thrissur and Palakkad districts in Kerala.

