Gang member involved in Kerala ATM burglaries shot dead by Namakkal police in T.N.

According to the police, an armed gang broke into three ATM kiosks of a nationalised bank using a gas cutter in Thrissur, Kerala, in the early hours of Friday

Updated - September 27, 2024 03:54 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
The truck that was intercepted by the Namakkal police

The truck that was intercepted by the Namakkal police | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man belonging to a gang allegedly involved in ATM burglaries in Kerala was gunned down by the Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal district on Friday (September 27, 2024).

According to the police, an armed gang broke into three ATM kiosks of a nationalised bank using a gas cutter in Thrissur, Kerala, in the early hours of Friday. The gang allegedly escaped with the looted money in a car, and later headed for Tamil Nadu in a container truck. The car used for the burglary was concealed in the truck.

The Kerala police alerted the Tamil Nadu police about the container truck, and based on this information, the Namakkal police conducted vehicle checks at Komarapalayam in the district. As they were trying to stop a container truck on the road, the vehicle began speeding.

The police began chasing the vehicle, which proceeded towards Sankagiri in Salem district and turned via Erode Road, immediately after which the authorities stopped vehicular movement on the Sankagiri-Erode Road.

During the chase, the truck hit two cars and four-wheelers. The police managed to stop the truck at Pachampalayam.

However, the gang allegedly attacked the police personnel by throwing stones at them, while trying to move the vehicle. In the attack, Inspector Thavamani and a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries. The police, in retaliation, opened fire, in which the gang member who drove the truck was killed. Another gang member sustained injuries.

The police found the car concealed in the truck and arrested the five gang members; they were taken to Veppadai police station. Forensic experts, meanwhile, collected fingerprints and other evidence from the truck.

The Salem Range Deputy General of Police (DIG) E.S. Uma and Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan conducted inquires at the spot.

Police sources said the gang belonged to Rajasthan. Special teams from Thrissur are on their way to Namakkal, and after certain formalities, the accused persons would be handed over to the Kerala police, sources said.

Published - September 27, 2024 03:49 pm IST

